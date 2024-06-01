AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Home Minister release Rs1bn for phase-1 safe city project

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister, Ziaullah Hassan Lanjare has release of Rs1 billion for the first phase of safe city project and emphasized the need for its swift completion within 12 months.

Chairing a meeting at the DIG CTD office to discuss the first phase of the Karachi Safe City Project, he stated that the project aims to eliminate crime and ensure the arrest of criminals, with plans to expand it to other cities in Sindh after Karachi. The Home Minister also mentioned that the Sindh government has transferred Rs3 billion to the project account to expedite its launch.

The meeting was briefed by DG Safe City Project, Asif Aijaz Sheikh, on the project's progress and priorities. The DG Safe City Project informed the meeting that Pakistan's largest screen and data center will be established under this project, with 12000 cameras to be installed at selected locations in Karachi, and 2000 existing cameras to be upgraded. Additionally, plans are underway to install 10,000 more cameras across the city, all of which will be connected through fiber optic cables.

The Home Minister expressed his commitment to make Karachi a peaceful and secure city, free from crime, and acknowledged the importance of the Safe City Project in achieving this goal.

Safe City project Ziaullah Hassan Lanjare

