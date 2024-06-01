AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

FCCI, Ethiopian body sign MoU to launch joint ventures

Press Release Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

FAISALABAD: FCCI and Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch joint ventures through massive investment in different sectors including textile, agriculture, livestock, poultry and IT etc.

Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Dr. Zeleka Temesgen Deputy Commissioner EIC signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization. Dr. Sajjad Arshad welcomed this MoU and said that Pakistan and Ethiopia produce an abundance of raw material for value addition in different sectors. He said that EIC will provide basic data, information and matchmaking facilities so that joint ventures could be undertaken for the benefit of the two countries. He underlined the expertise of Faisalabad in textile and said that this city was contributing a lion's share in the total textile export of Pakistan. He said that FCCI could help Ethiopia to reorganize its textile sector on modern scientific lines and enhance its exports to potential international markets in addition to catering to the needs of other African countries.

He also mentioned the new initiative of President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq to promote IT by transforming the textile city into Cyberabad. He said that a training program would be launched in generative artificial intelligence for the young graduates who could excel in different sectors and earn billions of dollars for the country by exporting innovative software and programs. He said that similar facilities could also be doled out to the Ethiopian IT houses and young startups. He also assured to help Ethiopia to develop the poultry sector as FCCI could provide them technical facilities and expertise to develop the poultry farming sector to double its production.

Excellency Jemal Beker Abduloh, Ambassador of Ethiopia in Pakistan and former executive member FCCI Sheikh Muhammad Fazil were also present during this ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FCCI sign MoU Ethiopian Investment Commission

Comments

200 characters

FCCI, Ethiopian body sign MoU to launch joint ventures

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories