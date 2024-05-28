May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka powers into French Open second round

AFP Published 28 May, 2024 08:50pm

PARIS: World number two Aryna Sabalenka over-powered Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in straight sets to reach the French Open second round on Tuesday.

The Australian Open champion, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2023, won 6-1, 6-2 against her 19-year-old opponent under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier after 68 minutes.

Sabalenka fired 27 winners past the 100th-ranked Andreeva and broke serve five times in a dominant display and goes on to face either Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain or Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Fourth seed Rybakina races into French Open second round

Sabalenka has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek’s toughest rival in the Pole’s bid for a fourth French Open title.

Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in the finals of Madrid and Rome in the build-up to the French Open.

