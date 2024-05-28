May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Fourth seed Rybakina races into French Open second round

AFP Published 28 May, 2024 05:44pm

PARIS: Elena Rybakina powered into the French Open second round with a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen on Tuesday.

The former Wimbledon champion wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3 success in only 73 minutes and will next face either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

“Really happy to be back and compete here,” said Rybakina, who withdrew ahead of the third round last year due to illness.

France’s Cornet ends career after record 69th straight Grand Slam

Kazakh world number four Rybakina is the only player to defeat tournament favourite Iga Swiatek on clay this season, in the Stuttgart semi-finals in April.

