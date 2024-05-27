Gandapur meets IK

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday called on the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The sources privy to the meeting said that the meeting between Khan and Gandapur lasted for about an hour, during which the latter briefed him about political issues and the recent meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting comes a day after the SIFC meeting, during which the chief minister had brief interactions twice with the all-powerful Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur insisted that the meeting between him and the COAS remained limited to exchanging pleasantries and no discussions about the “illegal” incarceration of Imran Khan took place.

However, on Sunday the chief minister went to Adiala jail straight – usually meetings with inmates do not take place on Sundays – to discuss the overall political situation with the party founding chairman in the prison.

The sources said that discussions during the meeting revolved around the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the political situation, adding the progress on matters related to the province’s development with the federal government was also discussed.

They said that PTI founding chairman lauded the KP provincial government’s budget – an unprecedented move by Ali Amin Gandapur-led provincial government of PTI – which was presented well before the federal budget for FY2024-25.

They said that meeting between the founder of PTI and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place at the jail conference room.

