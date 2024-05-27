May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Maryam pays tribute to martyred army men

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah in an operation against terrorists in Peshawar’s suburban area Hassan Khel.

The Chief Minister offered condolence and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the martyred family members. She said, “The martyred Captain Hussain Jahangir and martyred Havaldar Shafique Ullah laid down their precious lives for the sake of their dear homeland.

Our brave soldiers always stamped out anti-state elements without caring for their lives, and I salute the noble spirit of martyrs.”

