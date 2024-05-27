May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar agree to visit Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have agreed to visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to reports, the development comes during two separate meetings Sharif held in Islamabad with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater.

“In his meeting with the prime minister, the Kuwaiti ambassador presented a letter from the emir of Kuwait expressing his intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates,” the report said.

After receiving the letter, the premier highlighted his recent interaction with the Kuwait emir on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh last month.

According to the report, PM Shehbaz also expressed satisfaction that upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from May 28 to 30.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with the prime minister, the Qatari envoy also delivered a letter from the country’s emir accepting the former’s invitation to officially visit Pakistan on “mutually agreed dates.”

“The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations,” the report said.

