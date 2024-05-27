US CG agrees to work for uplift of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar-based US Consul General Shante Moore has agreed to work with City Metropolitan Government Peshawar in various sectors including health, education and skill development sectors.

He expressed these views during his visit to the residence of City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali here on Sunday. Former Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the City Mayor gave a detailed briefing to the US Consul General regarding projects including water supply, sanitation, solarization of schools, colleges, Masajid, worship places of minorities, improvement in infrastructure, projects for youth empowerment, women sewing centres and projects for bringing improvement in the life standard of transgender and sought the cooperation and partnership of US Consulate in these sectors.

The US Consul General accepted the request of the City Mayor and termed it an honour for the government of the United States and him to extend full cooperation in health and education sectors, establishment of modern IT centre and other women and transgender friendly initiatives by the City Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

He said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City Metropolitan Government will be signed soon to work jointly for the residents of Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024