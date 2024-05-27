COAS speaks to Iranian counterpart to condole death of Raisi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), had a telephonic call with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and extended deep condolences over the sad and unfortunate incident of helicopter crash on 19 May 2024 which led to the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minster Amir Abdollahian and other important officials.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations Sunday (ISPR), COAS expressed that Late President Ebrahim Raisi and Late Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan.

COAS highlighted that the loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable.

COAS on behalf of all ranks of the Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS said that Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together.

General Bagheri thanked COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024