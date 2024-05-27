Ahsan clarifies govt’s approach to media

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that the government was not inclined towards suffocating the media, asserting that there were no such attempts from their side.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that while social media platforms offers vast benefits, it also carries risks, notably in spreading misinformation that can sow chaos in society. He said the government’s aim to mitigate these risks and ensure that social media was used responsibly.

He further noted the importance of consulting stakeholders to formulate laws aimed at addressing the challenges posed by social media.

Regarding Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbir, observed on May 28 to commemorate the country’s emergence as a nuclear power, he credited Nawaz Sharif for defying international pressure in the interest of Pakistan’s sovereignty and freedom.