AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store rises to 14

AFP Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 05:48pm
An employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine sprays water on debris in a hardware supermarket in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian strike, on May 26, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
An employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine sprays water on debris in a hardware supermarket in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian strike, on May 26, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

KHARKIV: The death toll from Russian strikes on a hardware store in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rose to 14 Sunday, the regional governor said as rescuers searched the charred debris for bodies.

“The number of dead has grown to 14,” Oleg Synegubov, Kharkiv regional governor, said on Telegram, as nearly 200 rescuers worked at the scene.

Interior minister Igor Klymenko said earlier that 43 were injured and “16 people are considered missing”, after Russian strikes hit the Epitsentr superstore on Saturday, sparking a massive fire.

“It took more than 16 hours to extinguish the fire in the Kharkiv construction hypermarket caused by targeted Russian strikes,” the minister said on Telegram.

Fatal strikes rock Kharkiv as Russia claims fresh advances

Forensics experts and investigators were still working to identify bodies in the ruined store in the northeastern outskirts of the city, Klymenko said.

Earlier, Synegubov said two of the people who had been killed worked in the hypermarket, adding that the city had been under “massive rocket fire all day”.

Still wearing her uniform, Lyubov, a cleaner at the store, recalled how she escaped the building.

“It happened all of a sudden. We didn’t understand at first, everything went dark and everything started falling on our heads,” she said.

“It was good that my phone lit up, thanks to the flashlight I found where to go, but in front of us everything was burning already.”

Zelensky condemned the daylight attack on an “obviously civilian” target.

“Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorising people in such a vile way,” he said, referring to the Russian president, who ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s TASS state news agency cited a security source claiming that the hypermarket missile strike destroyed a “military store and command post” inside the shopping centre.

Peace summit call

On Sunday, Zelensky urged US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to personally attend a planned peace summit in June in Switzerland in a video message showing him in front of the ruins of a publishing house bombed in Kharkiv last week.

“I am appealing to the leaders of the world… to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China… Please support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation,” Zelensky said.

The high-level conference on the Ukraine war is to be hosted in Lucerne June 15-16 by the Swiss government at Ukraine’s request.

Bern has said it has invited 160 delegations but that Russia will not attend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month “they are not inviting us”.

China has said it supports an international peace conference that is recognised by both Russia and Ukraine.

For Russia, “it is a pleasure to burn,” Zelensky said in his message, describing its bombardment of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles and guided aerial bombs.

Ukraine’s air force said that overnight into Sunday Russia launched another 14 missiles and more than 30 attack drones on Ukraine.

It said it downed all but two of the missiles.

In the central Vinnytsia region, fragments from a downed drone wounded three people and damaged houses and blocks of flats, regional authorities said.

On Saturday evening, another strike hit the centre of Kharkiv city, wounding 25 in an area containing multi-storey buildings and a research institute, Synegubov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is just a few dozen kilometres from the border and regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles.

The latest attacks came after Russia launched a ground offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10.

Ukraine said Friday that it had managed to halt Moscow’s progress and was counterattacking.

Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of the village of Berestove in the Kharkiv region, located on the eastern front line close to the Lugansk region.

Russia Volodymyr Zelenskiy telegram French President Emmanuel Macron Kharkiv Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s war in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store rises to 14

Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

CM Gandapur meets federal ministers to discuss electricity-related issues

Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel gun battle: ISPR

Israel strikes Rafah after UN court orders halt to offensive

Qatar index hits 7-month low as Gulf bourses dip; Egypt gains

Zelensky invites Biden and Xi to attend Ukraine peace summit

Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

Thousands flee as cyclone barrels towards Bangladesh

Privatisation of SOEs: SIFC stresses need for meeting timelines

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Read more stories