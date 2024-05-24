AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.38%)
DGKC 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.69%)
HUBC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.1%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.61%)
OGDC 140.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.11%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
PPL 124.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.05%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian blue-chips post best week in nearly three months, led by financials, metals

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks ended flat on Friday, but logged their best week since early February, driven by gains in financials and metal stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended the session 0.05% and 0.01% lower, but gained 2.2% and 2.02% on the week.

Seven of the 13 major sectors ended in the green.

Heavyweight financials advanced 1.7% during the week, posting the second straight weekly gain. Top Nifty gainer HDFC Bank added 3.6% in its best week since early April.

The weekly rise in Indian benchmarks was fuelled by foreign investors dialling back bearish bets on domestic equities ahead of the June 4 election results, as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend to the government.

“Both factors have boosted sentiment. With surplus liquidity coming back to the system, there’s a much lower requirement for the government to raise more funds via bonds,” said Aishwarya Dadheech, the founder and chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

Indian shares end flat as gains in metals help

Foreign investors bought 121,500 contracts of index futures on a net basis on the NSE on Thursday for a notional value of 72 billion rupees ($865.35 million) and invested 46.54 billion rupees in the cash market, per exchange data.

“Despite the short covering, foreign investors are still net short, which (when they cover) can lead to positive momentum for the Nifty in the forthcoming week,” said Vikram Kasat, head - advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The auto index added 2.6%, gaining for the fifth straight week.

Metals gained 3.9% during the week, mainly led by Adani Enterprises, which surged 10.6% and recovered to pre-Hindenburg levels on reports that it could be included in the Sensex index.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airline operator Interglobe Aviation closed down 3.3% in the worst session since mid-March after analysts flagged short-term headwinds.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian blue-chips post best week in nearly three months, led by financials, metals

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil extends losses around three-month lows

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

Read more stories