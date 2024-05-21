AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as gains in metals help

Reuters Published May 21, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered to close flat on Tuesday, with gains in metal stocks offsetting declines in other sectors following top consumer China’s property-support measures.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.12% to 22,529.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.07% to 73,953.31. Both the benchmarks shed about 0.25% each in early trade.

The total market capitalisation of all the BSE-listed stocks rose above $5 trillion for the first time ever in intraday trade, before closing slightly lower.

Indian markets have traded in a narrow range over the last two sessions.

Domestic equities may continue to trade sideways in the coming days until the election results are announced (on June 4), said Sujit Modi, chief investment officer at Bengaluru-based online investment platform Share.Market.

FPIs, who are taking some profits off the table, should come back if election results do not upset markets, as there is a general consensus that this is India’s decade, Modi added.

Indian shares muted in special Saturday session

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the metals gaining 3.88%. Since China announced measures to support its ailing property sector and posted better-than-expected industrial data on Friday, the metal index has climbed 6.12% in three sessions.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel added between 3.5% and 4.8% and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.

Highest-weighted financial stocks shed 0.3%, while the second heaviest information technology dropped 0.18%.

Worries about U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer after Federal Reserve officials’ cautious view on inflation weighed on IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

Consumer company Nestle India fell 1.74%, walking back gains made in the previous session, after the shareholders voted against a royalty hike to Swiss parent Nestle SA.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares end flat as gains in metals help

Oil falls 1% as sticky US inflation weighs on demand at the pump

Agri, industries perform: Pakistan posts 2.09% growth in Q3FY24, says NAC

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Israel shuts down Associated Press live video feed of Gaza

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read more stories