Ship off Yemen reports missile strike nearby, vessel and crew safe, UKMTO says

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 02:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: A merchant ship off the coast of Yemen reported a missile hitting the water nearby, Britain’s sea trade monitoring agency reported on Thursday, adding that the vessel and all crew were safe and proceeding to the next port of call.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of the incident 98 nautical miles (NM) south of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.

The master of the merchant vessel had reported the missile impacting the water near the ship’s port side.

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked U.S. military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

British security firm Ambrey said it received a report that a merchant vessel was approached 68 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah and had experienced what it described as a “missile attack.”

“No injuries or damages were reported,” Ambrey said.

Ambrey separately sent another advisory note after saying a merchant vessel reported a projectile impact on the water approximately 33 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Mocha.

Explosion reported near ship off Yemen coast, UKMTO says

“The projectile reportedly impacted the water 0.2 NM aft of the vessel. 2.5 hours prior another merchant vessel had reported a ‘missile attack’ west of Mocha,” Ambrey added.

The two vessels were transiting at a distance of 2-5 NM from each other during the incidents, it said.

