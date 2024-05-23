In pictures: Bark Air set to launch with $8,000 flights for dogs
- Airline will be offering flights on a Gulfstream 550 private jet
Bark Air – a luxury airline catering solely to canine passengers and their handlers held a press event in New York this week, introducing its many features.
The airline will be offering flights on Gulfstream 550 private jets with fares beginning at $6,000 one-way on the transcontinental US flights – a single ticket includes a seat for one person plus one dog – and $8,000 one-way on the transatlantic route.
At the press event this week, dogs were treated to a sunlit waiting lounge filled with treats and toys, speedy check-ins, and an on-board spa for pups.
The luxury aircraft can accommodate up to 14 people, but Bark Air doesn’t want to sell more than 10 tickets to make room for ten dogs.
Currently, Bark Air routes include flights between the New York City metro area’s White Plains Airport, Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles, and London’s Biggin Hill Airport
The company is now considering adding flights to Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, and seasonal destinations in Florida and Arizona.
Here are some details below of the press event:
