In pictures: Bark Air set to launch with $8,000 flights for dogs

Bark Air – a luxury airline catering solely to canine passengers and their handlers held a press event in New York this week, introducing its many features.

The airline will be offering flights on Gulfstream 550 private jets with fares beginning at $6,000 one-way on the transcontinental US flights – a single ticket includes a seat for one person plus one dog – and $8,000 one-way on the transatlantic route.

At the press event this week, dogs were treated to a sunlit waiting lounge filled with treats and toys, speedy check-ins, and an on-board spa for pups.

Bark Air set for launch, will offer $8,000 flights for dogs

The luxury aircraft can accommodate up to 14 people, but Bark Air doesn’t want to sell more than 10 tickets to make room for ten dogs.

Currently, Bark Air routes include flights between the New York City metro area’s White Plains Airport, Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles, and London’s Biggin Hill Airport

The company is now considering adding flights to Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, and seasonal destinations in Florida and Arizona.

Here are some details below of the press event:

A woman shows a dog’s boarding pass after boarding a plane during a press event introducing Bark Air. Photo: Reuters

A dog waits to board the plane at the press event. Photo: Reuters

A handler show her dog the menu inside the plane during a press evenT. Photo: Reuters

Dogs and handlers walk on the tarmac during a press event. Photo: Reuters

Bark Air’s CEO Matt Meeker poses for a picture during a press event introducing Bark Air. Photo: Reuters