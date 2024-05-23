AIRLINK 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
Business & Finance

South Korea holds interest rates steady, as widely expected

Published 23 May, 2024

SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank extended its interest rate pause for an 11th straight meeting on Thursday as the economy showed no signs of slowing while inflation has begun abating only gradually.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate at 3.50% at a policy review in Seoul, as expected by all 43 analysts polled by Reuters.

Bank of Korea cautious in final stage of inflation fight

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at around 0210 GMT, which will be livestreamed via YouTube.

