Tesla pushes suppliers to produce parts outside of China and Taiwan, Nikkei reports
Tesla has told suppliers for its models sold outside China to start building components and parts outside of both China and Taiwan by as early as next year, Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Suppliers of components such as printed circuit boards, displays and electronics control unit systems have received the request, the newspaper reported, citing six supply chain executives.
