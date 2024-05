MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Thursday due to weakness in the Malaysian ringgit and expectations of improved demand as the tropical oil started trading at a discount to rival soft oils.

Malaysian palm oil ends lower as weaker exports weigh

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 29 ringgit, or 0.75%, at 3,897 ringgit ($826.51) a metric ton during the morning trade.