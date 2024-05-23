AIRLINK 74.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 40.48 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.39%)
FCCL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
HUBC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.77%)
HUMNL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.11%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (11.04%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.18%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.8%)
PAEL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
PPL 122.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (3.11%)
SNGP 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.21%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.93%)
BR100 7,855 Increased By 44.6 (0.57%)
BR30 25,505 Increased By 354.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 75,215 Increased By 258.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 24,165 Increased By 82.1 (0.34%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand dollar holds ground as RBNZ out-hawks Fed

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:36am

SYDNEY: The New Zealand currency held its ground on Thursday in the face of a firm US dollar, as an unexpected rise in local retail sales further pushed out bets of rate cuts this year following strongly hawkish guidance from its central bank.

The kiwi dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6107, having managed to hold steady overnight as the greenback made broad advances thanks to hawkish Federal Reserve minutes showing that “various participants” conveyed a willingness to tighten policy further to tame inflation.

The currency now faces resistance at the $0.6140 level after hitting a two-month high of $0.6152 a day earlier as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand signalled rate cuts were unlikely until late 2025 due to stubborn inflation.

The Australian dollar had less luck and was last flat at $0.6619, after tumbling 0.7% overnight, not helped by lower commodity prices.

It is now back in the recent trading range of $0.6465 and $0.6650.

Data released on Thursday showed that retail sales volumes in New Zealand rose 0.5% in the first quarter, countering expectations for a small drop, which most likely provided a boost to the economy after two quarters of contraction.

“Today’s data is in the ballpark of our Q1 GDP forecast of 0.2% q/q, but if we had to pick a side, we’d say it presents some very modest upside risk to this,” said Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ.

In line with the hawkish pricing for the Fed after the minutes, investors further reduced their expectations for an October rate cut in New Zealand to an implied probability of just 34% from 60% a day earlier, leaving November the most likely month for an easing.

Australia, NZ dlrs get a reprieve

The kiwi continued to gain on the Aussie as bets of diverging rate outlook between New Zealand and Australia unwound.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to NZ$1.0835, the lowest in two months, after a 0.7% fall overnight.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand dollar holds ground as RBNZ out-hawks Fed

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories