AIRLINK 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.29%)
DFML 39.96 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.99%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.57%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.62%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (10.83%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 139.15 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.17%)
PAEL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.02%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.35%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
TELE 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 64.02 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.93%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,829 Increased By 19.1 (0.24%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By 274.7 (1.09%)
KSE100 75,080 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,096 Increased By 12.8 (0.05%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In India’s heat, Delhi labourers toil in ‘red hot’ conditions

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Working on a highway project in one of India’s hottest areas this summer, Banwari Singh handles iron bars that he says often turn “red hot”.

Temperatures hit 47.8 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) last Sunday, among the highest recorded in India this year, in Najafgarh, an area on the outskirts of New Delhi where Singh works.

“This is among the hottest it has been in this area,” Singh, in checked trousers, a half-sleeved shirt, a bright orange safety vest and a hard-top hat, said.

“But we have no option. If we want to eat, we have to work whatever the conditions are,” said the 40-year-old, resting near a pillar he is helping to build.

The northwest of India is experiencing an unusually hot summer and the national weather office has forecast three times the usual number of heatwave days this May.

Experts say climate change adds fuel to the heat.

Delhi shut schools earlier this week as temperatures rose. Voters in India’s national election face the prospect of queuing this weekend in the sweltering heat.

Singh and other labourers, who earn around 500 rupees to 700 rupees ($6-$8.4) a day, say they dread the heat and some fall sick as a result of the hot conditions. Water is available for workers to douse themselves regularly to beat the heat and some buy cool drinks from a makeshift shop nearby.

India shuts schools as temperatures soar

The deputy project manager, Vinay Sahani, said the company provides water for workers, and sometimes lemonade, and asks workers to rest after noon when temperatures peak. Work can resume after sundown, he said.

Sumit Goswami, 21, who had to take time off this week after a heat-related illness, said he has worked in hot conditions before.

“But this year it has become extreme,” he said. “Still, we have to continue because we have to support the family.”

India New Delhi Banwari Singh Najafgarh Delhi labourers

Comments

200 characters

In India’s heat, Delhi labourers toil in ‘red hot’ conditions

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories