World

At least 4 killed in Mexico after stage collapse at campaign event, local media report

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: At least four people died and others were injured on Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after a structure collapsed at a campaign event for the Citizens’ Movement party, local newspaper Reforma reported.

The party’s presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a wealthy enclave near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

Alvarez said he was “OK” after being taken to a local hospital, but that members of his team were hurt and he was traveling back to the site of the accident.

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Mexico resort town Acapulco

In a video shared to social media on Wednesday evening, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia warned residents to stay indoors amid strong thunderstorms in the area, citing the accident.

Mexico Nuevo Leon San Pedro Garza Garcia Governor Samuel Garcia

