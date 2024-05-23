AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
DGKC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 137.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.67%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.38 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.93%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
SNGP 67.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.53%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 7,804 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,203 Increased By 52.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,926 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-23

China announces sanctions on US defence firms

AFP Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

BEIJING: China said Wednesday it would impose sanctions on a number of US defence firms and several executives over Washington’s “economic coercion” against Chinese companies and its sales of arms to Taiwan.

Beijing has bristled in recent days over the warm ties between Washington and Taipei, where Lai Ching-te was sworn in on Monday as the self-ruled island’s new president.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has branded Lai a “dangerous separatist” who will bring “war and decline” to the island.

The day of Lai’s inauguration also saw China announce sanctions on three US defence firms for their arms sales to Taipei.

In addition to Taiwan, Beijing on Wednesday also cited US sanctions on Chinese entities for “so-called Russia-related factors” in its decision to impose the “countermeasures”.

On Wednesday, Beijing said sanctions would also be imposed on a slew of US defence firms and executives, including units and individuals under Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics.

“The US... has indiscriminately imposed unlawful and unilateral sanctions against a number of Chinese entities... while (it) continues to sell arms to the Taiwan region,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement announcing the countermeasures.

The US arms sales to Taiwan “seriously (violate) the one-China principle..., seriously (interfere) in China’s internal affairs and seriously (undermine) China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the statement added.

Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but it has remained Taiwan’s most important partner and biggest arms supplier.

China US Taiwan Chinese companies China sanctions US defence firms

Comments

200 characters

China announces sanctions on US defence firms

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories