AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.42%)
DGKC 85.34 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.56%)
PIBTL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,804 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,204 Increased By 53.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,920 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,076 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Pakistan firmly upholds One-China principle: President

APP Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated that Pakistan firmly adhered to the One-China principle as the country always chooses to stand on the right side of history.

“Pakistani people loved China as “there is no conditionality between us,” the president remarked in an interview with the Chinese media, published on Wednesday, marking the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

This was the first such interaction of President Asif Ali Zardari with any foreign media after being re-elected for the second time in March.

Recalling the rapport between the previous leaders of the two countries, President Zardari said: “My late father-in-law, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto told the nation to look East, to look towards China.”

President Zardari, who had visited China nine times during his first term as Pakistani president, reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance of upholding the One-China principle, rejecting any form of “Taiwan independence.”

“Taiwan is part of China. There’s no other way,” the president said, adding Pakistan will always stand by China and safeguard China’s core interests.

Commenting on the development of Gwadar Port, a starting point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), President Asif Ali Zardari said a lot of work had been done at the Gwadar Port since the launch of the CPEC 11 years ago, noting that the Port would always welcome investors from all over the world.

President Zardari said Pakistan was encouraging more schools to adopt the Chinese language into their compulsory curriculum. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he called for more policies to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.

China Pakistan CPEC Pakistan China relations one China principle President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan firmly upholds One-China principle: President

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories