PM meets Khamenei, offers condolences

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasised that late President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan can be a turning point in strengthening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that acting president Dr Mohammad Mokhbar will follow the path of cooperation and agreements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions, who embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter accident in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on 19 May 2024, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

In his meeting with, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Recalling late President Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan in April 2024, the prime minister highlighted his commendable role in advancing Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

“The prime minister termed President Raisi as a visionary leader who manifested steadfast dedication to serving his country and his people. He added that President Raisi’s contributions for the unity of Muslim Ummah as well as for the besieged people of Gaza will be etched in history,” she said.

He also appreciated the role played by late Foreign Minister Abdollahian in promoting regional peace and dialogue.

According to the spokesperson, the prime minister expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Iran at this time of national tragedy.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she added.

Meanwhile, IRNA, the Iranian official news agency, reported that Ayatollah Imam Syed Ali Khamenei, while talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and his accompanying delegation, thanked the government and the nation of Pakistan for their sympathy.

“For the Islamic Republic of Iran, relations with Pakistan are very important, and this country is viewed completely as fraternal, but the relations between the two countries have been accompanied by ups and downs in the past years, and we believe that there is a possibility of a resurgence of these relations in the new government of Pakistan,” the Iranian supreme leader was quoted to have said.

Referring to the emphasis of the late President Raisi on the importance of relations with Pakistan, Ayatollah Khamenei said that late President Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan can be a turning point in the relations between the two countries, and acting president Dr Mokhbar will follow the path of cooperation and agreements.

“Friendly relations between brotherly countries are not always easy, and obstacles must be overcome and the progress of cooperation should be followed seriously and practically,” Ayatollah Khamenei was further quoted to have stated.

