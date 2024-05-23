Three held for gas theft on businesses

KARACHI: The team of Sui Southern Gas Company’s Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) is continuously carrying out raids on businesses that are suspected of their involvement in gas theft, across its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

In Quetta, on a tip off, Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) team carried out a joint operation in Model Town. Culprit, Dr Naqeebullah Achakzai was stealing gas directly through the company’s service line for a hospital. Total connecting load being stolen was 400 cubic feet per hour.

In another joint raid in Karachi, SS&CGTO team raided Masha Allah Naan House and Tandoori Bhatti situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block # 7, where the culprit Abdul Ahad s/o Mania Khan was stealing gas directly from the company's service line via rubber pipes.

In Shikarpur, SS&CGTO team raided Rich Bakery where the culprit was using domestic gas connection for commercial purposes. Total connected load of the stolen gas was 380 cubic feet per hour. Appropriate claims are being raised against all three culprits and all illegal connections have been disconnected on spot. Gas theft is a serious crime against the community and SSGC will continue to fight against this menace prevailing in the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024