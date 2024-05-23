PCMEA condoles over demise of Iranian President

LAHORE: On the sad demise of Iran president Ebrahim Raisi in helicopter crash, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Association Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf and Executive body have expressed their deep condolence.

Expressing their heartfelt grief and sorrow, they said “untimely loss of President Raisi, alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other esteemed officials, in the devastating helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border, has deeply saddened us.” They said that President Raisi's passing is not only a significant loss for Iran but also for the entire region. They said that his leadership and contributions will be remembered and honored. “We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Iran during this difficult time, sharing in their mourning and irreplaceable loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the nation of Iran. May they find strength and solace in this time of sorrow,” they concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024