Pacer Hasan Ali released from T20I squad

LAHORE: Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali has been released from the Green Shirts' squad for the T20I. The team management has decided to allow Hasan to continue his commitments in county cricket where he will be playing for Warwickshire, a PCB spokesman, said.

Hasan Ali was included in the squad as a backup for injured Haris Rauf who is now fully fit and set to take part in the four-match T20I series against England.

Hasan registered figures of 0/42 in his last T20I appearance for Pakistan, which came against Ireland on May 14. He has bagged 60 wickets in 50 T20 innings for Pakistan, at an economy rate of 8.45.

It may be added that Pakistan had named an 18-member squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, which will be reduced to 15 for the World Cup. The squad will also include two travelling reserves.

Pakistan is set to name their squad for the World Cup in the next couple of days. The deadline for squad announcement is May 24 and any changes after that will require approval from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024