Ombudsman’s inspection team visits Housing Authority

ISLAMABAD: The inspection team of the Federal Ombudsman visited Housing Authority. An inspection team consisting of officers of the Federal Ombudsman headed by the senior advisor visited the Housing Authority on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Housing Authority, Zafar Iqbal, and other officers welcomed the team.

The Federal Ombudsman briefed the team on various projects including G14-F, 14-F, 12-Green Enclave, I-Green Enclave II (Sky Garden) and other apartments’ projects.

The Federal Ombudsman inspection team visited various wings of the Housing Authority and appreciated the efforts of the Director General, Admitting Section and the arrangements for public services of Facilitation Centre of Housing Authority.

