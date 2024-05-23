AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.52%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 136.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 136.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.45%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.47%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,806 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,204 Increased By 53.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,874 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,057 Decreased By -26 (-0.11%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Ombudsman’s inspection team visits Housing Authority

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The inspection team of the Federal Ombudsman visited Housing Authority. An inspection team consisting of officers of the Federal Ombudsman headed by the senior advisor visited the Housing Authority on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Housing Authority, Zafar Iqbal, and other officers welcomed the team.

The Federal Ombudsman briefed the team on various projects including G14-F, 14-F, 12-Green Enclave, I-Green Enclave II (Sky Garden) and other apartments’ projects.

The Federal Ombudsman inspection team visited various wings of the Housing Authority and appreciated the efforts of the Director General, Admitting Section and the arrangements for public services of Facilitation Centre of Housing Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FGEHA Zafar Iqbal Federal Ombudsman Housing Authority DG FGEHA

Comments

200 characters

Ombudsman’s inspection team visits Housing Authority

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories