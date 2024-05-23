New dates for postponed matric exams announced

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday announced a new schedule for matric exams postponed in the wake of heatwave alert.

According to the schedule issued by Controller Examination Khalid Ehsan, the 9th standard’s Urdu paper will be held on May 28 followed by the 10th standard’s Sindhi paper on May 29.

Similarly, the 9th standard’s Islamic Studies paper will now take place on May 30 and the 10th standard’s Pakistan Studies paper on May 31.

Earlier, the BSEK postponed the ninth and matric exams scheduled from May 21-27 in the wake of the expected heatwave.

According to the notification, the decision was taken in view of the heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

“It is further informed that the said examination will now be continued with effect from 28th May, 2024 as per schedule. The revised schedule of postponed papers will be issued later on,” read the notification.

The decision to postpone matric exams comes a day after Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) exams announced that exams slated to start on May 22 have been deferred for five days till May 27 in the wake of the heatwave in Sindh.

The intermediate exams, originally slated to start on May 22, will now begin from June 1.