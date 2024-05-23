Farmers: Mechanism decided for uninterrupted supply of fertilizer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Food Security and Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that a mechanism has been decided for uninterrupted supply of fertiliser to the farmers, said a press release.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Aashiq Hussain Kirmani held a meeting with Federal Minister for Food Security and Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During the meeting, Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Waqar Ajmal Chaudhry was also present.

Both ministers discussed matters of mutual interest related to agricultural development and mutual cooperation.

They emphasized on prime minister's directive for the development of the agricultural sector.

To ensure the uninterrupted supply of fertilizers, a decision has been made to form an App that will monitor the entire process from fertilizer companies to the dealers. The dealers will be strictly regulated to ensure transparency in the transmission of fertilizers to the farmers.

Both federal and provincial governments will oversee this process, and strict legal action will be taken against those elements involved in profiteering and hoarding. Federal government agencies will also be responsible for monitoring and reporting through the use of agencies.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer showed strong determination for the advancement of the agricultural sector in the country. He said a comprehensive strategy has been devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of urea and DAP fertilizers to the farmers.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said various necessary measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the industry. Import of fertilizers is also being carried out to ensure supply certainty, he added.

The minister said Pakistan is an agricultural country, and agricultural development is government’s top agenda and mission. The agricultural progress is directly linked to the advancement of farmers and the country, he said. “Under no circumstances will the exploitation of farmers be tolerated. We are committed to prioritizing the interests of farmers and ensuring their prosperity,” he concluded.

