Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

LHC seeks reply from ECP

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the Election of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition of a PTI backed independent candidate Muhammad Atif from PP-133.

The petitioner contended that the august court had declared the recounting of PML-N candidate Rana Arshad by the ECP as null.

The petitioner contended that the respondent ECP was not issuing his notification as retuned candidate.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the ECP to issue his notification as returned candidate. The court after hearing his counsel at length sought reply from the ECP.

