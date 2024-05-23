AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.52%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 136.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 136.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.45%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.47%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,804 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,204 Increased By 53.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,920 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,076 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Japanese CG visits SU, presents invaluable books to ASC

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

HYDERABAD: In a gesture of cultural diplomacy and Pakistan-Japan friendship, the Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Masaru visited the University of Sindh and presented invaluable books to the Area Study Center (ASC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Tuesday.

This significant donation, made on behalf of the Nippon Foundation, is part of the Read Japan Project, which is aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of Japanese society, language, culture, and politics.

The ceremonial handover took place in the ASEAN Hall of the Area Study Center Far East & Southeast Asia where the Japanese Consul General handed over the books to the Director of the Center Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani.

On the occasion, the former Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Sindh Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Prof. Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, Dr. Wahid Mangrio, Dr. Majid Noonari, Professor Ghulam Murtaza Khoso, Japanese Economic Researcher Matsuda Kazunori, Vice Consul Koji Tsumoto, Cultural Affairs Assistant Mrs. Rabia Ali and a large gathering of faculty members and students were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Japanese Consul General Hattori Masaru expressed his delight at visiting the University of Sindh for the first time since assuming his position last December. He emphasized the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan and the importance of cultural exchanges facilitated through the Read Japan Project.

“The Read Japan Project by the Nippon Foundation is a donation drive that aims to distribute books to libraries, research institutions, and educational entities worldwide to promote understanding of Japanese culture, traditions, history, and more, “said Hattori.

These books written by both Japanese and non-Japanese scholars, journalists and other writers he said covered a wide range of subjects including politics, international relations, economics, culture and literature. He further highlighted the value of books as resources that offer new perspectives and enhance cultural and intellectual exchanges. Hattori expressed hope that these books would serve as a gateway to understanding Japan better and encourage increased interest in Japan studies among students and researchers at the University of Sindh.

“I would like to express my pleasure in acknowledging the presence of the MAAP members, MEXT Scholarship Alumni, at the ceremony and am grateful for their contributions to the University of Sindh”, he said and added that over the years, Consulate General of Japan in Karachi had also had the opportunity to collaborate with the University of Sindh at various occasions.

“We thank the University of Sindh for its cooperation and look forward to our future joint endeavors to spread awareness about Japan,” he said.

Director ASC Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani spoke about the longstanding academic relationship between the Area Study Center and the Consulate General of Japan and shared that under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the ASC had been actively engaged in collaborative research activities with various consulates and embassies, particularly the Consulate General of Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

University of Sindh Jamshoro SU Hattori Masaru Japanese CG

Comments

200 characters

Japanese CG visits SU, presents invaluable books to ASC

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories