Japanese CG visits SU, presents invaluable books to ASC

HYDERABAD: In a gesture of cultural diplomacy and Pakistan-Japan friendship, the Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Masaru visited the University of Sindh and presented invaluable books to the Area Study Center (ASC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro here on Tuesday.

This significant donation, made on behalf of the Nippon Foundation, is part of the Read Japan Project, which is aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of Japanese society, language, culture, and politics.

The ceremonial handover took place in the ASEAN Hall of the Area Study Center Far East & Southeast Asia where the Japanese Consul General handed over the books to the Director of the Center Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani.

On the occasion, the former Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Sindh Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Prof. Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, Dr. Wahid Mangrio, Dr. Majid Noonari, Professor Ghulam Murtaza Khoso, Japanese Economic Researcher Matsuda Kazunori, Vice Consul Koji Tsumoto, Cultural Affairs Assistant Mrs. Rabia Ali and a large gathering of faculty members and students were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Japanese Consul General Hattori Masaru expressed his delight at visiting the University of Sindh for the first time since assuming his position last December. He emphasized the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan and the importance of cultural exchanges facilitated through the Read Japan Project.

“The Read Japan Project by the Nippon Foundation is a donation drive that aims to distribute books to libraries, research institutions, and educational entities worldwide to promote understanding of Japanese culture, traditions, history, and more, “said Hattori.

These books written by both Japanese and non-Japanese scholars, journalists and other writers he said covered a wide range of subjects including politics, international relations, economics, culture and literature. He further highlighted the value of books as resources that offer new perspectives and enhance cultural and intellectual exchanges. Hattori expressed hope that these books would serve as a gateway to understanding Japan better and encourage increased interest in Japan studies among students and researchers at the University of Sindh.

“I would like to express my pleasure in acknowledging the presence of the MAAP members, MEXT Scholarship Alumni, at the ceremony and am grateful for their contributions to the University of Sindh”, he said and added that over the years, Consulate General of Japan in Karachi had also had the opportunity to collaborate with the University of Sindh at various occasions.

“We thank the University of Sindh for its cooperation and look forward to our future joint endeavors to spread awareness about Japan,” he said.

Director ASC Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani spoke about the longstanding academic relationship between the Area Study Center and the Consulate General of Japan and shared that under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the ASC had been actively engaged in collaborative research activities with various consulates and embassies, particularly the Consulate General of Japan.

