IK seeks permission to argue NAB amendments case in person

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, wrote an application to the Supreme Court to argue the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case in person.

The former prime minister sent the application through Adiala Jail’s authorities, which contains his signature.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will resume the hearing of intra-court appeal (ICA) of the federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Two days ago, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government filed a petition before the Supreme Court requesting for live streaming of proceedings of ICAs against the SC’s verdict on amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The petition stated that the apex court and TV channels live-streamed the hearing earlier hearing on ICAs against the NAB amendments; however, the last hearing was not aired.

“Non-live showing of the case proceedings amongst others is discrimination,” said the petition and appealed to the apex court to ensure unedited live streaming of the case on all TV channels.

PTI’s founder Imran Khan attended the last hearing via video link from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The court did not allow the hearing to be live-streamed as expected by thousands of Khan’s supporters. Some pictures of the former prime minister; however, were leaked on social media. The Supreme Court initiated an investigation into Imran’s pictures going viral from within the courtroom.

