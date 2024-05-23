AIRLINK 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
PAEL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIAA 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.96%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,812 Increased By 1.6 (0.02%)
BR30 25,221 Increased By 71 (0.28%)
KSE100 74,916 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Dr Yousaf made PCCC VP

APP Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

MULTAN: Eminent scientist Dr Yousuf Zafar has been appointed as the Vice President of country’s ace cotton research body, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), and the globally recognized luminary took over the charge of his new assignment here Wednesday with commitment to take Pakistan cotton quality and production to new highs.

Dr Yousaf Zafar is a distinguished Pakistani scientist with over four decades of groundbreaking contributions to the field of agri-biotechnology research in Pakistan. He holds a Ph.D. in Bioscience from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, and an M.Phil in Molecular Biology from Hannover University in Germany, showcasing his dedication to academic excellence beyond borders, according to spokesman for Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.

His illustrious career has spanned the globe, including notable roles at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, where he served as the Minister (Technical) at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to IAEA Vienna from 2012 to 2014.

In Pakistan, he has held prestigious senior positions, including Chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad, Director General of the Agri and Biotechnology Division at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, and Project Director at the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB) in PARC Islamabad, in addition to his role as Director at NIBGE Faisalabad.

Moreover, Dr Yousuf Zafar has also served as a visiting professor at both NIBGE and NIGAB, solidifying his reputation as a mentor and thought leader in the scientific community.

His received the prestigious Best Scientist of the Year 2012 award from ICAC in Washington DC, USA, the Tamga Imtiaz was bestowed upon him by the Government of Pakistan in 2004, and the title of Best Scientist was awarded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission on May 28, 2000.

Cotton PCCC Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr Yousuf Zafar Eminent scientist PCCC VP

Comments

200 characters

Dr Yousaf made PCCC VP

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories