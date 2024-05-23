AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.52%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.41%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIAA 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.42%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.82%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.62%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,809 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 25,212 Increased By 61.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 74,879 Decreased By -77.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,061 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.09%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-05-23

GDP growth for the current year

Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 05:46am

EDITORIAL: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) estimated Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the current year at 2.38 percent on the back of 2.09 percent in the third quarter, revised 2.71 percent during July-September (against the original estimate of 2.5 percent) and revised 1.79 percent in the second quarter (against the estimate of 1 percent).

The average of the three quarters based on the original (not revised) estimates would give the nine-month growth rate at 1.8 percent that in turn would require a growth of 3.9 percent in the last quarter to achieve the 2.38 percent annual growth rate for the current year – a rate that appears to be highly unlikely.

However, with the upward revision the last quarter would register a much more credible 2.72 percent growth to reach the 2.38 percent annual growth projection.

Disturbingly, this upward revision for the first two quarters (July-December) is reminiscent of downgrading the 2012 growth rate (when the Zardari-led government was in power) two years later by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government yet as this is the first year that PBS (Pakistan Bureau of Statistics) has begun to calculate quarterly GDP growth statistics perhaps the understatement is due to lack of experience and expertise.

And in this context, one would urge the PBS to take cognizance of the serious credibility issues it has been facing from independent economists in recent months who have challenged the inflation figures by pointing out that the lowest electricity tariffs rather than an average are being considered while the subsidised rates of essentials, applicable though not always available, in Utility Stores Corporation are being computed.

The actual rate, they further contend, is between 2.5 to 3 percentage points higher – a fact that accounts for the lack of a feel good factor by the general public in spite of claims by the PBS that inflation is on a downward trajectory – from 29.7 percent in December 2023 to 28.3 percent in January 2024 to 23.1 percent in February to 20.7 percent in March and 17.3 percent in April this year.

The PBS claims that the upward revision of growth in the first and second quarters is largely attributable to growth in mining and quarrying which almost doubled - from 7.78 percent to 15.46 percent in the first quarter; in the second quarter the PBS notes that industrial activities witnessed upward revision from -0.84 percent to 0.09 percent again on account of positive changes in mining and quarrying - from -4.17 percent to 4.39 percent - and construction (which bafflingly is cited as remaining in the negative territory from -17.59 percent to -10.85 percent).

In this context, it is relevant to note that further justification is required as mining and quarrying sector contributes around 1.6 percent to Pakistan’s GDP and employs around 200,000 people directly.

There is also the constant refrain that there was a decline in electricity, gas and water supply which no doubt contributed to not only a decline in output but also a decline in the quality of life of the general public.

It is therefore critical for a statistical gathering department to provide accurate data to the extent possible to enable the policymakers to take informed decisions.

Pakistani governments, some more than others, have pressured PBS to show data that shows a performance much better than is in fact the case which may have fooled the party leadership to retain incompetent economic team leaders but has rarely fooled the general public that engages in the market on a daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy electricity PBS GDP growth Utility Stores Corporation Economic distress Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

GDP growth for the current year

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories