AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.42%)
DGKC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.41%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIAA 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.42%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.82%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,809 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,199 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
KSE100 74,885 Decreased By -71.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,064 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.08%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

NCHR launches report on irregular migration from Pakistan

Press Release Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has called for addressing root causes of migration through sector-specific programs and local development initiatives.

The recommendation was made in a study titles “Perilous Journeys: Unravelling Irregular Migration from Pakistan,” launched by NCHR in collaboration with International Organisation on Migration (IOM) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The report calls for dedicated awareness units in smuggling-prone areas, awareness campaigns, special investigation units within districts, investment in training systems to enhance human capital development and fiscal benefits and improved coordination and data sharing among the stakeholders.

The report also recommends clarity on responsibilities among law enforcement agencies, establishment of well-defines pathways for regular migration, inter-institutional coordination, poverty alleviation and literacy promotion among vulnerable communities, enhancing the prospects of safe, orderly and regular migration accommodating diverse skills and provision of incentives to retain high-skilled professionals in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said that the Commission, through this report, aims to comprehensively examine the landscape of irregular migration originating from Pakistan. “It also emphasizes the distinction between human trafficking and migrant smuggling while shedding light on the drivers of migration, gaps in policy and legislation and the associated human rights abuses.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar appreciated the efforts of NCHR and said that irregular migration is a serious global issue. He said that primarily it is the state’s responsibility to provide its citizens with the environment where could see their future in the country but that environment could be created only with collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. “Such studies guide these efforts in the right direction,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

