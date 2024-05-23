AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
Islamabad IT Park project will be completed by next year, PM told

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Technology has informed a meeting regarding IT parks that the project of Islamabad IT Park will be completed next year with the cooperation of South Korea.

This was informed at a meeting regarding Information Technology parks presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The meeting was given a briefing regarding IT parks by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, wherein, it stated that the Islamabad IT Park will provide start-ups, incubation centres, banks, restaurants, and other facilities. The meeting was informed that the information technology park project near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi will be completed by 2027 with the cooperation of South Korea.

The meeting was further informed that 43 software technology parks were established in 29 cities of the country. In 2025, 100 new e-employment centres and 10 new software technology parks will be established across the country.

The premier said that the establishment of IT parks is a welcome step in terms of promoting the country’s growing IT, increasing IT exports, and providing facilities to start-ups. He directed that the construction work of Islamabad IT Park should be completed as soon as possible and instructed to conduct a third-party evaluation regarding the performance of software technology parks.

