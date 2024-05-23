Establishment of women’s jails: CM gives approval in principle

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accorded in principle approval for the establishment of women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

“New jails to be set up outside the city,” CM directed the authorities concerned while chairing a meeting on prison reforms in the province. She directed them to present a comprehensive plan in this regard. She also approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab.

Earlier, a concern was raised in the meeting about possible external contacts of criminals with the prisoners.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Rawalpindi and inspected various wards. The Chief Minister by taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the Holy Family Hospital New Block directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act.

She inspected the emergency, Mother & Child Block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them. Few patients apprised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital.

The CM also directed to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients. She inquired after under treatment patients in the emergency and stopped near a female child and exchanged pleasantries with her.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a team of doctors from RIC immediately reached the Holy Family Hospital. The CM was apprised about the Holy Family Hospital’s revamping project. She comprehensively reviewed the newly constructed and rehabilitated block. She also examined the under construction New Block of Holy Family Hospital and directed C&W department to complete construction work of the New Block by 30th June.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024