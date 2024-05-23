CBD Punjab signs 16 MoUs for NSIT City in one day

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) signed 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with different local and international firms including 12 leading Chinese companies, three prominent Turkish firms, and a notable Pakistani IT enterprise for the development of the CBD Nawaz Sharif Information Technology City.

The historic document signing was held in the presence of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The historic signings were executed by the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), alongside officials from the partnering companies.

Distinguished attendees included Federal Minister for IT Sheza Fatima, Provincial Minister for Information Punjab Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin, foreign diplomats, members of the Punjab Cabinet, and various officials from CBD, Punjab.

Among the prestigious companies entering MoUs with CBD NSIT City are global giants like Huawei, CMEC, STDC, Hainan Jinxin Technology, Tang Chinese Education, Shenzen Caiu Investment, and Uni International from China. The Turkish firms include Tumas Turk Engineering, Hayat Kimya, and Silk Coat Paints. Additionally, Pakistan’s prominent name in IT, PITB has joined hands in this monumental venture.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, remarked on the significance of these partnerships, stating, “These MoUs are not just agreements they are a testament to the trust and confidence that the international business, IT, and education sectors have in the potential of NSIT City. We are committed to fostering a conducive environment that wills fast-track the establishment and growth of Pakistan’s premier and biggest IT hub.”

The MoUs signed are anticipated to be the cornerstone in accelerating the development of NSIT City, envisioned to be Pakistan’s leading IT hub with designated districts for technology, education, and the creative industries, including a film city.

