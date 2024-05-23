AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
Pakistan

JI to take out pro-Palestine ‘million march’ on June 2

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced a pro-Palestine million march to denounce the Gaza genocide by the Israel, which enjoys unquestionable support by the Western nations.

The million march is taking place on June 2 in the city, acting chief of the JI Karachi, Munem Zafar told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq and denounced the Jewish state of Israel for the Gaza genocide.

He said that his party has decided to speed up its drive to underscore the Gaza genocide. Unfolding the events of Gaza awareness drive scheduled this month and early June, he said there are five days specified for demonstrations, rallies and publicity campaigns.

On May 24, he said, citywide protest demonstrations will take place after the Friday prayers. On May 26, a similar event by the differently abled people will be held outside Millennium Mall, followed by the JI Youth Gaza awareness drive at the shopping centers on May 27.

On May 31 and June 1, he said, several rallies will come out to the roads and streets, adding that the JI will also set up camps to raise awareness for the million march.

The Isreal has killed 37,000 people in Gaza since last October, he told reporters, saying that amongst them, 27,000 are women and children.

“This is what Israel is doing with the support of the US and other western powers,” he said.

Over 80,000 people have been injured with 900,000 Palestinians being forced to evacuate to Rafaha. Besides, the Jewish state turned Gaza into a mountain of rubble, as it bombed houses, schools and hospitals to debris, he added.

“Collective graves have been discovered in Gaza since Israeli invasion,” Zafar said that there are tons of undeniable evidences that reflect the Isreal brutality in Gaza, which is committing fearlessly the Palestinians genocide.

He slammed the US, Britain and European nations for their dual standards with an untiring and firm support to the Isreal against the people of Gaza.

Zafar expressed grief over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter accident this week and extended his party condolence to the people of Iran.

He also asked the government to take Bishkek issue seriously and step up efforts to ensure protection to Pakistani students abroad.

Amid searing weather, he said, the K-Electric continues subjecting the citizens to the prolonged power cuts, making their lives even further miserable. He asked the government to nationalise the company and carry out its forensic audit.

