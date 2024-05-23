Supremacy of constitution, democracy: JUI, PTI agree to launch joint struggle

ISLAMABAD: In a potential shift in the country’s political landscape, the two perennial enemies – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – on Wednesday agreed to launch a joint struggle for supremacy of the constitution, democracy and rule of law in the country.

Talking to reporters, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after holding a meeting with a PTI delegation led by the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, at his residence, said that “the JUI-F and the PTI should join hands for common goals, on which both parties have a similar viewpoint inside and outside the parliament.”

Rehman said that if PTI and JUIF could not end their differences, they can – at least – normalise their attitudes with each other as some of the things need to be ignored to achieve a common goal which is of mutual interest for both sides.

He contended that the constitution has become redundant, the parliament has lost its credibility and the democracy is losing its case, and the operation against the menace of terrorism which is continued for the last over 15 years is not coming to an end.

“The war against terrorism is continued for the last fifteen years and the irony is that the “disease is increasing despite cure”, which is beyond comprehension,” he lamented.

“I would say that the menace of terrorism has increased by ten times and not two times to say the least…what kind of strategy is this? Why a common man is not given peace despite all tall claims by those fighting the war against terrorism,” he questioned.

The heavyweight cleric said that a drone attack was carried out in erstwhile tribal areas some days back and ordinary people were killed, adding the blunder was accepted despite killing its own people, so “we condemn such a flawed strategy”.

“Such a flawed strategy means putting the life of common man in danger. A protest sit-in near Chaman border is going on for the last eight months. The directives are issued from Islamabad, which are then implemented there blindly, which has completely destroyed the businesses of the locals,” he regretted.

The JUI-F chief said that people at Angor Ada in South Waziristan district have taken to the streets for not giving any alternate option for doing business, as people from sides have so many things in common before Durand Line agreement was signed.

The opposition leaders in NA Omar Ayub said that “we had a wonderful discussion as we want the JUI-F to join Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) – a coalition of six opposition parties – to protect the constitution as this the is the wish of Imran Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and every common Pakistani”.

However, he did not elaborate any further on whether JUI-F agreed to join TTAP.

But sources privy to the development did confirm that both the parties agreed to endorse their respective movements as JUI-F has also launched a freedom movement to abolish the “imposed system” in the country.

“The JUI-F is holding its jalsas and we are also going to hold rallies and convention all over the country and we must join hands to make these movements successful, “Ayub added.

He regretted that there exists no constitution which is reflected in the raid at the central office of PTI on Wednesday to arrest Hammad Azhar, adding instead of arresting Hammad, the police should have chased the attackers of Raoof Hasan.

The demands of Chaman sit-in participants should be accepted and they be allowed to trade on CNIC instead of passports, he said.

He also condemned the ban on the presser of Dr Mahrang Baloch, a female Baloch rights activist, by an assistant commissioner, saying a bureaucrat has no right to seal the venue of the press conference as their democratic right.

He continued that there exists no rule of law and no constitution due to which no foreigner is interested in making any investment in Pakistan, bringing an already fragile economy to a complete halt.

