AIRLINK 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
PAEL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIAA 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.96%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,812 Increased By 1.6 (0.02%)
BR30 25,221 Increased By 71 (0.28%)
KSE100 74,916 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Post-arrest bail pleas: Court requested to mark attendance of IK, spouse via video link

Fazal Sher Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyers on Wednesday requested the court to direct Adiala jail administration to mark the attendance of Khan and his wife in their bail pleas as video link system has been installed in the prison.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan appeared before the Supreme Court in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) amendment case on May 16 via video link.

However, during the previous hearings of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas, the session court had directed Adiala jail authorities to mark the attendance of Khan via video link but they informed the court that marking the attendance of Khan via video link is difficult due to internet problems in the prison.

Khan’s lawyer requested District and Sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka to direct Khan’s attendance via video link in the hearing of post-arrest bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

Khan and Bushra Bibi’s lawyers Mirza Asim Baig, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Fatihtllah Burki appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court that during the previous hearing, Adiala jail administration told the court that the video link system was coming from Haripur. Now the video link system has been installed in Adiala jail; therefore, the jail administration should be directed to mark the attendance of Khan through video link.

Khan’s counsel told the court that PTI’s lawyer was busy with the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case and therefore, adjourned the hearing of the case.

The court approved the PTI’s counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail pleas of Khan and his wife till June 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail NAO

Comments

200 characters

Post-arrest bail pleas: Court requested to mark attendance of IK, spouse via video link

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories