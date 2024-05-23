Post-arrest bail pleas: Court requested to mark attendance of IK, spouse via video link

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyers on Wednesday requested the court to direct Adiala jail administration to mark the attendance of Khan and his wife in their bail pleas as video link system has been installed in the prison.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan appeared before the Supreme Court in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) amendment case on May 16 via video link.

However, during the previous hearings of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas, the session court had directed Adiala jail authorities to mark the attendance of Khan via video link but they informed the court that marking the attendance of Khan via video link is difficult due to internet problems in the prison.

Khan’s lawyer requested District and Sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka to direct Khan’s attendance via video link in the hearing of post-arrest bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

Khan and Bushra Bibi’s lawyers Mirza Asim Baig, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Fatihtllah Burki appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court that during the previous hearing, Adiala jail administration told the court that the video link system was coming from Haripur. Now the video link system has been installed in Adiala jail; therefore, the jail administration should be directed to mark the attendance of Khan through video link.

Khan’s counsel told the court that PTI’s lawyer was busy with the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case and therefore, adjourned the hearing of the case.

The court approved the PTI’s counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail pleas of Khan and his wife till June 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024