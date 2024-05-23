AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.41%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PIAA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.95%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
SNGP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,806 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By 42.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 74,894 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,067 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-05-23

IMF and Pakistan’s defence budget

Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

According to a Business Recorder news item, Pakistan’s defense budget for next fiscal year has been projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in second and final review documents of the Stand-By Arrangement at Rs 2,152 billion – a 19.29 percent increase over Rs 1,804 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year.

Doesn’t the forgoing appear odd in view of the fact that it is not the government of Pakistan but a global lending agency that is giving estimates of country’s defence budget for the next fiscal year. In my view, this shall never appear plausible to a Pakistani audience.

Defence budget is a country’s comprehensive account of defence spending or the money spent by a government to provide its military with weapons, equipment, and soldiers, etc. In other words, it is the amount that a country spends on military measures or resources.

The defence spending is decided in light of real and perceived threats to a country’s security. In my view, therefore, the IMF or any other lending agency for the matter must not have been involved in determining allocations for country’s defence.

It is something that clearly presents a sardonic comment on our woeful state of affairs. But it is no fault of the IMF for we ourselves are responsible for bringing the country to this pretty pass. Nations with no other options must be content with what is offered by a lender. Yes, we are one such nation.

Sultana Mehdi

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF government of pakistan IMF and Pakistan defence budget

Comments

200 characters

IMF and Pakistan’s defence budget

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories