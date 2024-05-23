Defamation Bill: PPP Punjab supports media

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza and Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani on Wednesday said PPPP stands with the media on the controversial Defamation Bill 2024 passed by the PML-N government in Punjab Assembly.

In a statement issued here, Syed Ali Haider Gillani categorically said that PPP members were not present in the House at time of the passage of the bill adding that PPP members’ haven’t voted in favour of the controversial bill.

He also said PML-N government neither consulted with the PPP nor they take any advice from PPP regarding the bill.

Meanwhile, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza said despite media trials against President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, freedom of expression was never restricted.

