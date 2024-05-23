AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
DGKC 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.4%)
HUMNL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
OGDC 136.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.48%)
PAEL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
PIAA 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
SNGP 67.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,809 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
BR30 25,201 Increased By 50.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 74,914 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,075 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Blome inaugurates ‘Cleantech Investment Roadshow’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome inaugurated the second Investment Roadshow, supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Fourteen innovative companies in the clean technology sector showcased their work at the roadshow, promoting private sector investment in sustainable and viable clean energy solutions.

Organized by the USAID-funded Pakistan Private Sector Energy (PPSE) Project, the event sought to catalyze investment in commercially viable clean energy projects and help businesses access critical financing. Since its inception, PPSE has mobilized over $30 million for projects focused on clean energy, e-mobility, and energy efficiency. “Expanding clean energy requires a supportive environment, which is why the United States continues to work with Pakistan on developing a stronger investment climate,” said Ambassador Donald Blome, adding that “investing in clean energy and low-carbon technologies is crucial for Pakistan to achieve its renewable energy goals.”

Sindh Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Affairs Dr Nabeela Umer, echoed Ambassador Blome’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of US support for Pakistan’s energy transition.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the efforts by the United States to support our energy sector transition,” she said, noting “this roadshow is a vital platform for showcasing the critical need for increased investment in scaling up clean energy companies. We are grateful to the organizers for uniting the government, private sector, and financiers to highlight the innovative work the innovative work companies in Pakistan are doing to reduce emissions.”

The fourteen participating companies presented prototype models and pitched their innovative solutions to a diverse group of investors and financiers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

USAID Donald Blome Dr Nabeela Umer Cleantech Investment Roadshow

Comments

200 characters

Blome inaugurates ‘Cleantech Investment Roadshow’ in Karachi

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories