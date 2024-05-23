Blome inaugurates ‘Cleantech Investment Roadshow’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome inaugurated the second Investment Roadshow, supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Fourteen innovative companies in the clean technology sector showcased their work at the roadshow, promoting private sector investment in sustainable and viable clean energy solutions.

Organized by the USAID-funded Pakistan Private Sector Energy (PPSE) Project, the event sought to catalyze investment in commercially viable clean energy projects and help businesses access critical financing. Since its inception, PPSE has mobilized over $30 million for projects focused on clean energy, e-mobility, and energy efficiency. “Expanding clean energy requires a supportive environment, which is why the United States continues to work with Pakistan on developing a stronger investment climate,” said Ambassador Donald Blome, adding that “investing in clean energy and low-carbon technologies is crucial for Pakistan to achieve its renewable energy goals.”

Sindh Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Affairs Dr Nabeela Umer, echoed Ambassador Blome’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of US support for Pakistan’s energy transition.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the efforts by the United States to support our energy sector transition,” she said, noting “this roadshow is a vital platform for showcasing the critical need for increased investment in scaling up clean energy companies. We are grateful to the organizers for uniting the government, private sector, and financiers to highlight the innovative work the innovative work companies in Pakistan are doing to reduce emissions.”

The fourteen participating companies presented prototype models and pitched their innovative solutions to a diverse group of investors and financiers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024