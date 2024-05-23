AIRLINK 74.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 137.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.7%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PIAA 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.96%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,812 Increased By 1.6 (0.02%)
BR30 25,221 Increased By 71 (0.28%)
KSE100 74,916 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Heatwave spell likely to persist till 27th

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday repeated its weather warning about heatwave spell that is likely to continue till May 27, forecasting a rise in temperatures.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the current week,” the Met added.

With Mohenjo Daro, two more districts of Sindh including Jacobabad and Dadu felt the scorching temperatures to 49 Celsius on Wednesday. Followed by Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khairpur, Sukkur, Padidan and Noorpur Thal where mercury rose to 48 Celsius, each. Mithi, Chhor, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Rahim Yar Khan sizzled with 47 each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next few days,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

met office Karachi weather Heatwave

Comments

200 characters

Heatwave spell likely to persist till 27th

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories