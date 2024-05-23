Heatwave spell likely to persist till 27th

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday repeated its weather warning about heatwave spell that is likely to continue till May 27, forecasting a rise in temperatures.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the current week,” the Met added.

With Mohenjo Daro, two more districts of Sindh including Jacobabad and Dadu felt the scorching temperatures to 49 Celsius on Wednesday. Followed by Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khairpur, Sukkur, Padidan and Noorpur Thal where mercury rose to 48 Celsius, each. Mithi, Chhor, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Rahim Yar Khan sizzled with 47 each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next few days,” it said.

