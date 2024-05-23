AIRLINK 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
Drug trafficking: Sindh govt establishes rapid response unit

INP Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday established the rapid response unit to combat drug trafficking in the province.

According to details, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had ordered the establishment of a rapid response unit within the Sindh Excise Department. The unit will operate 24/7 to ensure continuous action against drug-related activities.

Meanwhile, the working hours for excise officers have also been extended to enhance the efficiency of the operations.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon said, “Round-the-clock operations by the rapid response unit will guarantee swift and effective measures against drug trafficking.”

Legislation will be done against drug trafficking in schools, Memon said.

Few days back, Memon said that the legislation will take place against drug trafficking in schools.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon said, “Both the central and provincial governments have decided to launch a crackdown against the drugs. Now bad days have started for the drug traffickers.”

“If the drug traffickers will not stop their activities, they will have to bear the brunt,” he said.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken if the weapons are exhibited.

Speaking about the illegal immigrants, Memon said, “The action will be taken against the illegal immigrants according to national policy.”

