AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
DGKC 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.4%)
HUMNL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
OGDC 136.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.48%)
PAEL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
PIAA 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
SNGP 67.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,806 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By 42.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 74,894 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,067 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-23

Wall Street listless in countdown to Nvidia results, Fed minutes

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of AI chip leader Nvidia’s quarterly results and minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, due later in the day.

All eyes will be on whether semiconductor bellwether Nvidia’s first-quarter results, due after markets close, can meet sky-high expectations and sustain the bumper gains the company’s shares and other AI-related stocks recorded.

Nvidia has emerged as the third-largest US company by market value after a more-than 92% surge in its shares this year and an over-threefold jump in 2023.

The company’s shares were down 0.5%, after hitting a nearly two-month high on Tuesday.

“The most important piece of the puzzle is whether Nvidia meets and beats expectations on the revenue line... investors have certainly ramped up their expectations of a beat quarter,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Wall Street’s recent bull run has carried all three major indexes to record highs this month, driven by a strong earnings season as well as renewed hopes for interest-rate cuts and a so-called soft landing for the US economy.

The Nasdaq briefly touched a fresh record high in choppy trading.

Analysts polled by Reuters see the S&P 500 closing the year near current levels, at 5,302 points, but warned the index’s strong run means it risks a correction in the coming months.

Investors are also keenly awaiting minutes from the US central bank’s latest policy meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET, for clarity on the timing of a rate cut. Several policymakers have reiterated the need to wait for further signs of easing inflation before cutting rates.

“We have every Fed President and governor with the microphone leaving no unexpressed thoughts out there... We’ve got a pretty good handle on where everybody stands,” Hogan said.

Traders see 72% odds of the Fed cutting rates in September by at least 25 basis points, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47.64 points, or 0.12%, at 39,825.35, the S&P 500 was down 1.70 points, or 0.03%, at 5,319.71, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.61 points, or 0.10%, at 16,850.24.

Chipmaker Analog Devices jumped 7.8%, boosting the S&P 500 Information Technology index after forecasting third-quarter revenue above expectations.

Energy was the worst hit sector, down 1.7%, tracking lower oil prices.

Retailer Target dropped 7.5% after its quarterly earnings and current-quarter forecast missed estimates.

Wall Street Fed

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street listless in countdown to Nvidia results, Fed minutes

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories