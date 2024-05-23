AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HBL 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 136.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIAA 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.66%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.56%)
SNGP 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
UNITY 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,803 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,138 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 74,972 Increased By 15.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 24,076 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-23

China stocks edge up, led by energy

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged up, while Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday as some investors booked profits after a rally following the country’s latest real estate stimulus measures announced last week.

The market has been closely monitoring the effectiveness of the latest real estate stimulus measures unveiled on Friday.

Property stocks gave back some gains seen in early trade, with the CSI 300 real estate index rising 1% at the close.

“While the new property policies are positive for sentiment, sustainability of equity rally will likely be determined by the pace of transmission to earnings improvement as seen in previous programs,” BNP Paribas analysts said.

Photovoltaic companies jumped 5.6% to lead the gains after its industry association held a meeting to call for industry consolidation.

Meanwhile, the first batch of China’s 1 trillion yuan ($138.14 billion) ultra-long special treasury bonds, which debuted on Wednesday, surged more than 20% on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in the early session, triggering trading suspensions.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.02% at 3,158.54.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.23%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.31%, the consumer staples sector down 0.67%, the real estate index up 1.13% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.4%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.24% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.883%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 25.02 points or 0.13% at 19,195.60. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.05% to 6,817.68.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.7%, while the IT sector dipped 0.15%, the financial sector ended 0.27% higher and the property sector dipped 0.58%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.31%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.85%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks edge up, led by energy

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Read more stories