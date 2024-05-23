AIRLINK 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
DGKC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.4%)
HUMNL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
OGDC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
PIAA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.91%)
PIBTL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
SNGP 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,809 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
BR30 25,201 Increased By 50.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 74,914 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,075 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-23

Palestinians optimistic but wary after recognition moves

AFP Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

GAZA STRIP: Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank on Wednesday welcomed the decision by Spain, Ireland and Norway to recognise the state of Palestine, but disagreed about its significance.

“This is a wonderful step by a global conscience that had been in deep sleep about a cause that’s more than 77 years old,” Ismail Hassouna, a 46-year-old Palestinian, told AFP in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Spain, Ireland and Norway said Wednesday they will recognise a Palestinian state from May 28, amid hopes that other European countries will follow suit.

Communications engineer Rami al-Rifi, 27, from Gaza City, shared his “feeling of joy”, and said he thought the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza had focused world attention on the Palestinian cause, leading to the move.

Awni Khattab, a displaced Gazan, said he hoped the recognition would lead to territorial sovereignty for Palestinians.

“We hope this decision will be implemented and that a Palestinian state will be established along the (June) 1967 borders,” he told AFP.

But Ahmad Ziad, 37, interviewed in Rafah, was unconvinced.

“We need to see such talk being put into practice on the ground, otherwise it is useless,” he said.

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee, called the recognition moves “historical moments in which the free world triumphs for truth and justice”, in a statement on X.

Nour Odeh, a Ramallah-based political analyst, was also enthusiastic, praising what she called “an emotional day”. She told AFP “the war pushed these countries to act”, but also noted that “the majority of the world recognises Palestine”.

The Palestinian Authority says that 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognise a Palestinian state.

Writer and political analyst Sari Orabi also pointed to the conflict in Gaza.

“It is clear that this recognition is related to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the exposure of Israeli propaganda and the image of the Israeli occupation,” he told AFP.

Odeh sees the move as a tangible path to a country for Palestinians. “This is not a symbolic act. This is a legal commitment that countries are making,” she said.

She added that she was hopeful the collective nature of the endeavour “will push others now in Europe to take similar steps”.

Ines Abdul Razek, a Palestinian political analyst, did not share Odeh’s enthusiasm, however.

“It is definitely not the great victory move it claims to be,” she told AFP.

“The decision will trigger a diplomatic ballet of preformative frictions while not changing anything about our very concrete and accelerated erasure as a people.” Abdul Razek, director of advocacy organisation the Palestine Institute for Public Democracy, instead called for the advancement of Palestinian rights and “actual measures including sanctions and arms embargo” on Israel.

In the West Bank and Jerusalem, people AFP spoke to were optimistic but wanted more tangible acts towards Palestinian sovereignty.

Ayed Bornat, a resident of Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital, said he welcomes the recognition, and urged other nations to follow suit “so we can be the Palestinian state with holy Jerusalem as its capital”.

The Palestinian foreign ministry welcomed the decision. “With this significant step, Spain, Norway and Ireland have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the two-state solution and to delivering the long overdue justice to the Palestinian people,” a statement read.

Gaza West Bank

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians optimistic but wary after recognition moves

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories